Multiple crews respond to house fire in Sherrard

SHERRARD, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Sherrard early Monday evening that destroyed a family home.

Officials confirmed with a TV6 crew at the scene that a call came in just before 5:15 p.m. to the 2900 block of 158th Avenue.

Fire officials say when they arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of the house.

Fire crews say the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

Officials confirm that people were home at the time. No word if there are any injuries, but the home is a total loss..

Crews from surrounding areas responded, including Sherrard, Viola, Matherville, Orion, Reynolds, Coyne Center, and Mercer County Deputies.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information is available.

