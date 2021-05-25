Advertisement

NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Institutes of Health wants scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

Specifically, the agency would like them to look into the impact of remote learning and reduced social interaction.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said the pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their mental health.

There are a couple of key questions, he believes.

“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens, for this prolonged period?” Collins asked.

“What about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?”

Earlier research showed that even healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell TV6 a stolen vehicle was seen in the area after it was reported stolen earlier on...
Three in custody following morning pursuit in Davenport
Bag recovered from Mississippi River originally believed to be a body was actually construction materials
Davenport Police have arrested a man following a robbery Monday afternoon.
Man arrested and charged following a robbery in Davenport
Charged with carrying weapons
Burlington woman accused of chasing neighbor with meat tenderizer
Todd William Adams
Clinton man found guilty of sexually abusing children

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.
Lego unveils world map, largest set ever
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission