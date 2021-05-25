Advertisement

Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening

Warm sunshine returns Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Warm and muggy conditions will be sticking with us today, as our next round of showers and storms develop this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the QCA at a MARGINAL risk for strong to severe storms late this afternoon into early this evening. The main threats will be strong winds, hail and some brief heavy rain. We’re back in the sunshine with less humidity by Wednesday, followed by another chance for showers and storms Thursday. Temperatures will turn cooler through the end of the week with highs in the 60′s. Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, we can expect mild and dry weather, then a slight chance for rain on Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, with showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this afternoon. High: 81°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild, with showers and thunderstorms ending overnight. Some storms could become strong to severe this evening. Low: 64°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Less humid. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

