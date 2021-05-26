Becoming sunny with much lower humidity today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Showers and storms will push out of the TV6 viewing area by 6AM. Sunshine will quickly return this morning and over Wednesday will be the warmest day the rest of the week with highs near 80º with much lower humidity. Clouds move in tonight and rain will be on our doorstep to start Thursday. Off and on showers are likely all day Thursday with another inch of rain possible in our area. Showers will linger into Friday morning and clouds will work to keep highs in the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. Sunshine is likely both Saturday and Sunday with below normal temperatures in the 60s and 70s each afternoon. Rain chances look to hold off until late Monday night leading to mainly dry Memorial Day weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 80º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 69º.

