FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday 7 AM-11 AM, 4 PM-10 PM 5.27.21 for strong to severe storms

All types of severe weather possible by Thursday afternoon
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY IN EFFECT Thursday from 7 AM-11 AM, 4 PM-10 PM for strong to severe storms***

For Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk from the Quad Cities south and a marginal risk for the rest of the viewing area. The slight risk indicates that scattered severe storms are possible, and south of I-80 is where the primary area of concern lies.

There will be two rounds, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. During both rounds heavy rain and lightning will be possible. The morning round, between 7 AM to 11 AM, will have the threat of strong winds nearing 60 mph and hail nearing an inch in diameter. During the afternoon more storms will develop between 4 PM to 10 PM and could bring damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. After the severe threat is done late Thursday there will be lingering showers into Friday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

