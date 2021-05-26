Advertisement

Indictment against former Trump adviser Bannon is dismissed

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters in New York after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An indictment against Steve Bannon was dismissed Tuesday over the objection of prosecutors who said it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon his former chief strategist.

The dismissal came in a written ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who called it the “proper course.”

The Manhattan jurist said it was not the practice of the region’s federal courts to remove a defendant from a case’s docket without resolving the indictment. And she noted that the pardon does not by itself render a defendant innocent of the alleged crime nor eliminate probable cause of guilt.

“To the contrary, from the country’s earliest days, courts, including the Supreme Court, have acknowledged that even if there is no formal admission of guilt, the issuance of a pardon may ‘carr(y) an imputation of guilt; acceptance a confession of it,’” she wrote, partially quoting a 1915 court ruling.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.

Bannon’s attorney, Robert Costello, said in an email: “We are delighted that the Judge reached the right conclusion. Winning always beats the alternative. An unconditional pardon is final and it merits the finality of a dismissed indictment.”

Bannon had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and three others defrauded donors in a $25 million fund to build a wall along the nation’s southern border. In July, lawyers for others charged in the case are to submit potential trial dates for later this year.

After Trump’s last-minute decision to pardon Bannon before leaving office in January, prosecutors asked the judge to let the indictment against him stand, saying it could leave ill effects on Bannon even without a conviction.

They wrote that dismissing the indictment “could have a broader effect than the pardon itself, among other things potentially relieving Bannon of certain consequences not covered by the pardon.”

As an example of lingering consequences of an outlying indictment, the government noted that a commodity broker’s application was denied and an instance in which a pardon did not preclude the government from considering the charged conduct in evaluating permit applications.

Prosecutors wrote to the judge after Bannon’s lawyers requested that the indictment be dismissed.

In August 2020, Bannon was arrested aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut. He was freed on $5 million bail.

Prosecutors said he duped thousands of investors into thinking all of their money went to the wall project even as Bannon diverted more than a million dollars, paying salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported to a hospital on Saturday.
14-year-old recovering after being struck by stray bullet in Davenport
Davenport Police have arrested a man following a robbery Monday afternoon.
Man arrested and charged following a robbery in Davenport
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Charged with carrying weapons
Burlington woman accused of chasing neighbor with meat tenderizer
Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Sherrard early Monday evening.
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Sherrard

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide ‘like’ counts
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern...
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’
Defense attorney Jennifer Frese speaks to the judge during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on...
LIVE: Defense attorneys call more witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94