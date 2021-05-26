Moline-Coal Valley School District considering closing several elementary schools

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is considering closing several elementary schools and consolidating others. In a school board meeting, the district said larger section elementary schools will help pool resources with a limited budget, schedule extracurriculars, and create smaller class sizes.

The board is recommending selling Allendale, Logan, and Willard after current use. Jane Addams and Franklin are being considered for preschool locations and other district uses.

“We can offer more courses, more extracurriculars, and utilize space. It allows for our buildings to be more diverse and overall we are just more operationally efficient,” said Dr. Brian Prybil, Assistant Superintendent.

The board is recommending Roosevelt, Jefferson, Lincoln-Irving, and Washington to become flagship buildings and acquire more land. The school district will hold community nights this fall to gather public feedback on the recommendations. You can watch the entire presentation from the board here. Visit the school district’s website for more information.

