Advertisement

Moline-Coal Valley School District considering closing several elementary schools

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is considering closing several elementary schools and consolidating others. In a school board meeting, the district said larger section elementary schools will help pool resources with a limited budget, schedule extracurriculars, and create smaller class sizes.

The board is recommending selling Allendale, Logan, and Willard after current use. Jane Addams and Franklin are being considered for preschool locations and other district uses.

“We can offer more courses, more extracurriculars, and utilize space. It allows for our buildings to be more diverse and overall we are just more operationally efficient,” said Dr. Brian Prybil, Assistant Superintendent.

The board is recommending Roosevelt, Jefferson, Lincoln-Irving, and Washington to become flagship buildings and acquire more land. The school district will hold community nights this fall to gather public feedback on the recommendations. You can watch the entire presentation from the board here. Visit the school district’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported to a hospital on Saturday.
14-year-old recovering after being struck by stray bullet in Davenport
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
Davenport Police have arrested a man following a robbery Monday afternoon.
Man arrested and charged following a robbery in Davenport
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Charged with carrying weapons
Burlington woman accused of chasing neighbor with meat tenderizer

Latest News

Moline-Coal Valley School District considering closing elementary schools
Moline-Coal Valley School District considering closing elementary schools
A First Alert Day will be in effect for two rounds of storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday 7 AM-11 AM, 4 PM-10 PM 5.27.21 for strong to severe storms
Lead poisoning is a serious concern for young children.
Sen. Durbin co-sponsors bill to combat lead poisoning in children living in federally-assisted housing
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera