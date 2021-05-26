New for Family Game Night
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -
Watermark Corners made a HUGE announcement on PSL. Did you miss it? Coming soon: The Corner Bar at WaterMark Corners (coming in August of 2021)! Amy Trimble was an in-studio guest for three segments and during this third interview, she showed off some of the store’s new gaming options---perfect for game nights with family and/or friends.
Games featured:
- Telestrations (Amy’s all-time favorite game night feature).
- YamSlam (Dice game)
- FASTTRACK
- Timeline (trivia)
- Dr. Eureka (puzzle game)
WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Drive / Moline, IL / http://www.watermarkcorners.com/ / (309) 764-0055 / FACEBOOK
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.