Personalized Gifts Galore
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -
Watermark Corners made a HUGE announcement on PSL. Did you miss it? Coming soon: The Corner Bar at WaterMark Corners (coming in August of 2021)! Amy Trimble was an in-studio guest for three segments and during this second interview, she showed off some of the store’s unique (& personalized) gift ideas collection.
Gifts featured (many of which are totally NEW to the store):
- Personalized Pet Gifts
- Student or Professional stationary sets that can be personalized (school colors, marking special days, initials)
- Personalized drinkware & coasters (photos, pictures drawn by children, etc.)
- Quad Cities collection: Puzzles, socks, bottle openers, coffee mugs, and more.
WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Drive / Moline, IL / http://www.watermarkcorners.com/ / (309) 764-0055 / FACEBOOK
