Sen. Durbin co-sponsors bill to combat lead poisoning in children living in federally-assisted housing

Washington, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D-Ill.) and U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) have introduced a bill that would better protect children living in government-assisted housing. The Lead-Safe Housing for Kids Act of 2021 would require the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to update its lead poisoning prevention measures to ensure that families and children are protected from lead poisoning.

“Children continue to be at risk from lead poisoning in the very place they call home. We have to do more to address this issue and prevent serious health problems,” Durbin said.

“The science is clear – there is simply no safe level of lead exposure for kids. By requiring HUD to update its regulations to protect children from the risk of lead exposure, we can ensure that all families, regardless of their zip code or income level, are able to access safe housing that can provide a healthy environment for their children’s dreams to take root,” said Scott.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dust and chips from deteriorated lead-based paint are the most common source of lead exposure for U.S. children. Nearly 24 million housing units have significant lead-based paint hazards and about four million are home to young children. Lead-based paint, which was banned in 1978, is still in roughly 37 million U.S. homes. Left unaddressed, lead poisoning can cause long-term and irreversible health, neurological, and behavioral problems in children.

Under HUD’s current lead hazard regulations, visual assessments are used to identify the presence of lead in a housing unit. While visual assessments—which usually entail identifying chipped and peeling paint—can show signs of lead hazards, research has proven that such assessments are profoundly inadequate for identifying the most common sources of lead paint in a home: in intact painted surfaces such as window sashes and windowsills. In order to comprehensively determine the presence of lead and adequately protect children from lead poisoning, HUD’s policy must shift from identification and management to primary prevention.

Specifically, the Lead-Safe Housing for Kids Act of 2021 would make the following changes:

Prohibiting the use of visual assessments for low-income housing constructed prior to 1978 and requiring the use of more stringent risk assessments or more accurate evaluation tools that align with prevailing science to identify lead hazards before a family moves into the home;

Providing a process for families to relocate on an emergency basis, without penalty or the loss of assistance, if a lead hazard is identified in a home and the landlord fails to control the hazard within 30 days of being notified of the presence of lead; and

Requiring landlords to disclose the presence of lead if lead hazards are found in the home.

Joining Durbin and Scott in introducing Tuesday’s legislation includes: U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Rob Portman (R-OH), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Todd Young (R-IN), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Tim Kaine (D-VA).

More information on the legislation is available here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.