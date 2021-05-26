LIVE: Official: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a San Jose, California railyard and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said Wednesday that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

He says the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

The mayor of San Jose said several people were being treated for injuries after police and sheriff’s officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard on Wednesday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat” and the facility has been evacuated.

He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.”

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

