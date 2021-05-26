Advertisement

Softball and baseball get underway in Iowa while regular season wraps up in Illinois

Illinois hs softball playoffs begin June 2nd
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - As the baseball and softball season get started in Iowa, things begin to wrap up in Illinois. Rock Island softball looks to avenge their lose to Geneseo in a rematch. Top-ranked Louisa-Muscatine looks get their season off on the right foot. And finally, congratulations are in store for a special KWQC employee. All that and more in sports tonight!

