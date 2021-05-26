Advertisement

Sunny and lower humid this afternoon

More rain returns Thursday and early Friday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Now that the soggy rain has ended, things have turned around! For the day temperatures will be well into the 70s. Dew points have dropped to the 50s overall, making it feel much less humid outside. Enjoy the sunshine because as usual it will not last long. There will be an increase in clouds overnight and rain will come in by late morning. This will be on and off through the day with pockets of heavy rain possible. A slight risk is present Thursday from the Quad Cities south with everyone else under a marginal risk. All types of severe weather are possible. Areas could see another inch added as the rain lingers into Friday. Cloudier skies will be present Friday, holding temperatures to highs in the 50s and 60s. There will be much better weather just in time for Memorial Day with clearer skies ahead.

TODAY: Sunny, less humid. High: 80º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 57°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain, breezy. High: 69º.

