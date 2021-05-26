Watermark Corners Is Opening a Bar

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Watermark Corners made a HUGE announcement on PSL. Did you miss it? Coming soon: The Corner Bar at WaterMark Corners! Amy Trimble was an in-studio guest for three segments and during the first, she invited Quad Citizens to come sip, shop, and savor, at WaterMark.

Details shared during this interview:

The Corner Bar at WaterMark will be opening mid-August (Thurs & Fri evenings 4-8pm; Sat 10-8) with Sunday hours during the holiday season.

There will be extended store hours when the bar is open

The Corner Bar will feature a curated selection of wine, craft beer, seltzers, bourbons & cocktails (and champagne, of course!) with ever-changing selections

Watermark Corners looks forward to having new special events like Game Nights, a Book Club, and Tastings Galore for whiskey/bourbon, wine, & beer

WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Drive / Moline, IL / http://www.watermarkcorners.com/ / (309) 764-0055 / FACEBOOK

