Afternoon rain, a few storms

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- As the morning updates have been coming in, the First Alert Day has been cancelled. This morning the Storm Prediction Center shifted the severe storm risk south, so now from the Quad Cities south there is a marginal risk. The highest threat with the late afternoon storms will be strong winds with hail and an isolated tornado behind. The first round of rain we had this morning brought with it gusty winds near 30 mph and heavy rain. After an early afternoon break, the second round will be here later this afternoon and will bring more heavy rainfall through the area. Rain will continue and be scattered overnight with light rain for the rest of the day Friday. Friday will not be a pretty day by any means with the lingering nuisance rain and highs in the 50s for most of the area. A nice rebound is ahead into the weekend with dry conditions and temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Storms possible. High: 63º. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 49°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 53º.

