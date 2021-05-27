Advertisement

Backwater Gamblers Are Back

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The nationally-recognized Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Team had to postpone last season’s 35 shows in 2020 because of coronavirus. But in 2021, they are BACK! The team has excitedly announced that the first show of the 2021 season is coming up during Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. Joining QCL are members and show directors, Larry Anderson and Elisabeth Cross.

Established in 1980, the Backwater Gamblers have been a Rock Island-based staple at the foot 44th Street and the Rock River for four decades. Their high-energy, multi-faceted shows, recognized nationwide, draw thousands to the river every summer (except for 2020).

HERE IS THE SCHEDULE---The ski site is Ben Williamson Park At 5000 44th Street (44th Street and the Rock River) in Rock Island.

The group performs free water ski shows on Sunday and Wednesday evenings from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations may be tax-deductible.

BACKWATER GAMBLERS WATER SKI CLUB (non-profit) / 5000 44th Street / Rock Island, IL 61201 / backwatergamblers@outlook.com / FACEBOOK

‼️FANS‼️ HERE IS THE SCHEDULE YOU ALL HAVE BEEN WAITING ON FOR OVER A YEAR❗ We take great pride and enthusiasm posting...

Posted by Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Show Team on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

