Advertisement

Chicken Street Taco kit voluntarily recalled from Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken taco kit due to a risk of allergic reaction to an ingredient...
Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken taco kit due to a risk of allergic reaction to an ingredient undeclared on its label.(Dakota News Now)
By Anne Hughes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KYOU) Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods.

Hy-Vee received bulk Chicken Taco Kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits.

These bulk kits contained Chipotle Crema Sauce which contains egg that was not declared on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The voluntary recall includes the Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids (see picture attached) with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Used By” date prior to May 27, 2021 (located on top of label).

The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall.

Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
Bahena Rivera gives bombshell testimony at his own trial
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Marquette Park in Davenport Wednesday...
One person injured in Davenport shots fired incident
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Latest News

Lead poisoning is a serious concern for young children.
Sen. Durbin co-sponsors bill to combat lead poisoning in children living in federally-assisted housing
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Illinois to monitor wastewater for COVID-19
Illinois Dept. of Public Health
New COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 in Illinois