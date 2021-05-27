Advertisement

Clinton Lumberkings versus Burlington Bees season-opener postponed

The LumberKings on Wednesday announced they are joining the Prospect League, which is a 16-tea...
The LumberKings on Wednesday announced they are joining the Prospect League, which is a 16-tea Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams that are spread across the the nation.(kwqc, clinton lumberkings)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The inaugural game under the new Prospect League between the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees has been postponed due to weather. Instead, the game has been rescheduled as a double-header on Friday, May 28th.

The first game will start at 5 p.m. at Nelson Corp. Field in Clinton.

There will be an approximate 30 minute break in between games. There will be fireworks following the conclusion of the second game.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and all pre-game festivities planned for today’s game will take place tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
Bahena Rivera gives bombshell testimony at his own trial
Police are investigating after a minor was shot Wednesday night in Davenport. Police were...
Police searching for suspect after minor is shot in Davenport
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
REPLAY: Closing arguments made in Bahena Rivera trial
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Groundbreaking for new cement products production facility in Eldridge
Polarized lenses can reduce damaging UV light and cut on glare.
Sunglasses protect eyes from UV light
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
Real Conversations explores employment disparities in executive positions