Clinton Lumberkings versus Burlington Bees season-opener postponed

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The inaugural game under the new Prospect League between the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees has been postponed due to weather. Instead, the game has been rescheduled as a double-header on Friday, May 28th.

The first game will start at 5 p.m. at Nelson Corp. Field in Clinton.

There will be an approximate 30 minute break in between games. There will be fireworks following the conclusion of the second game.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and all pre-game festivities planned for today’s game will take place tomorrow.

