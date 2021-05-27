CRIME STOPPERS: ‘High dollar amount’ of alcohol stolen at Bettendorf Hy-Vee

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are asking for the public’s help in identifying a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on May 13 just before 9 a.m., the suspect above stole a high dollar amount of alcohol at the Hy-Vee in Bettendorf.

Police say he left in a gray Nissan Altima.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

