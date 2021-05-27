Davenport Police investigate reports of shots fired near Marquette Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Marquette Park in Davenport Wednesday evening.

Davenport Police confirm with TV6 that they received a call at around 9:00 p.m. to the 3400 block of Marquette Street for reports of shots fired.

A TV6 crew on the scene says multiple squad cars are in the area. Police have not confirmed if there are any injuries or damages at this time.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information becomes available.

