Davenport schools food manager wins manager of the year award after providing 500k meals to community during pandemic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Earlier this week, Davenport schools food service manager Christa Andersen was awarded the Iowa manager of the year award from the Iowa School Nutrition Association. Andersen said she was humbled by the award.

“It’s humbling because you think you’re coming to work and you’re just doing the right thing,” Andersen said, “My dad always said ‘go do hard things’ so you know when this hit it just wasn’t a question we had to feed these children, we had to be out in the community.”

The award comes after a challenging year of trying to feed kids during the pandemic.

“It’s been extremely challenging, when the pandemic first hit, we had to figure out in just a few days how we were going to feed kids in our community. It was a challenge to simply get the food in, were we going to use the food we already had here, how are we going to get it distributed,” Andersen said, “It was simply even a challenge to get plastic gloves and plastic bags to serve the food.”

Another issue was makings sure people even knew about the food distribution programs the district offered.

“Sometimes people don’t know we’re here and then the first time they come they’re thrilled that we’re here so clearly we’re doing something that the community needs,” Andersen said, “To date, we have served half a million meals since the pandemic started.”

The award comes as the district gears up for Summer food services starting June 29. Then, for the 2020-21 school year, all students K-12 will receive free meals. Davenport schools supervisor of food and nutrition services supervisor Coni Dobbels hopes to see the universal free meal program stay beyond the 21-22 school year.

“I’m a part of the School Nutrition Association and we are strongly advocating for universal free meals moving forward,” Dobbels said, “They can come to school, they can get their great education and they can not have to worry about if they have their money or not for school lunch.”

Davenport schools will have 15 locations for weekday breakfast and lunch options starting June 29. The 15 locations are pictured below.

