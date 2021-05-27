FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday 7 AM-12PM, 4 PM-10 PM 5.27.21 for strong to severe storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY IN EFFECT Thursday from 7 AM-11 AM, 4 PM-10 PM for strong to severe storms***

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Thursday for strong to severe storms over the QCA.

A First Alert Day will be in effect for two rounds of storms Thursday, May 27. (KWQC)

A lot of what happens this afternoon will depend on what happens this morning. Right now a large complex of storms is moving towards the area. It appears this will maintain its strength and bring strong winds to the area (strongest south of I-80) by 9AM. These storms look to be borderline severe with gusts up to 58 mph. Widespread rain is likely through midday before a lull in the activity early this afternoon. Strong east winds will develop ushering in cooler air north of I-80. Scattered showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon, with a few strong to severe storms possible south of I-80. All types of severe weather are possible, but gusty winds will be the main threat. Rain will continue off and on overnight and turn into scattered drizzle all day Friday. This will lead to a day in the 50s for most areas. We are still tracking dry conditions for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

