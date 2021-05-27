Groundbreaking for new cement products production facility in Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -TCC Materials held a ground-breaking event Thursday on a new packaging plant in Eldridge. The new facility will include multiple production lines to supply cement building supplies and aggregate landscape supplies to the region. The facility will be going up at 600 Slopertown Road. No word on whether the plant will create any new jobs.

TCC Materials describes in a Midwest manufacturer of cementitious packaged products with operating facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, as well as Pennsylvania and Georgia. TCC Materials’ brands include Spec Mix®, Quikrete®, Akona®, Sakrete®, ProSpec®, Tech-Mix®, Cherry Stone®, Nurserymen’s Preferred®, Northrock®, and Tenon®.

For more information on the company, visit www.tccmaterials.com

