Advertisement

Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home

Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.(Morristown Hamblen Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Reunited, and it feels so good!

Jolene, Aaron Morris’ service dog, was inside of his car at a gas station in western North Carolina when it was stolen Friday.

Someone found Jolene and took her to the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society in Tennessee just days later. Unfortunately, the organization couldn’t get up with Morris because his phone was also inside the stolen car.

The humane society turned to Facebook for help in locating Jolene’s owner, and the social media outlet did not disappoint.

Word got back to Morris and the pair shared a heartfelt reunion.

I got my baby girl back!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Posted by Aaron Morris on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person accused of stealing Morris’ 2006 Buick Lucerne. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taylor Yates at (828) 356-2907.

UPDATE 5/26/2021: The K9 and owner have been reunited.

Posted by Haywood County Sheriff's Office - North Carolina on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
Bahena Rivera gives bombshell testimony at his own trial
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
Police are investigating after a minor was shot Wednesday night in Davenport. Police were...
Police searching for suspect after minor is shot in Davenport
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Latest News

The travel industry expects a rebound now that Americans have received more vaccinations,...
Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices
Hometown Hero
TV6 wants to recognize the unsung heroes, those who have a big impact on our community. This...
Hometown Hero; saluting those who serve our community
An image of devastation from the Tulsa Race Massacre is shown on a drive-in screen from a...
Unearthing history: Tulsa massacre victims search resumes