Advertisement

Hometown Hero; saluting those who serve our community

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - TV6 wants to recognize the unsung heroes, those who have a big impact on our community. This could be in a unique or sometimes unseen way.

Each month, KWQC TV6 News will surprise one of those heroes and their story - with your help! Each hero will receive a gift of appreciation provided by Servpro.

People can send in their nominations by scrolling down or by going to this link. You will give the hero’s name, why they are a hero in your eyes, your name and contact.

A hero will then be chosen once a month and their story will be told on Quad Cities Today and on TV6 News at Five.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
Bahena Rivera gives bombshell testimony at his own trial
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
Police are investigating after a minor was shot Wednesday night in Davenport. Police were...
Police searching for suspect after minor is shot in Davenport
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Latest News

Hometown Hero
Police are investigating after a minor was shot Wednesday night in Davenport. Police were...
Police searching for suspect after minor is shot in Davenport
Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken taco kit due to a risk of allergic reaction to an ingredient...
Chicken Street Taco kit voluntarily recalled from Hy-Vee
After more than a year, city officials in Muscatine announced they will be opening the gates to...
Muscatine Aquatic Center to open; masks encouraged for those not vaccinated