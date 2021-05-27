Hometown Hero; saluting those who serve our community

(KWQC) - TV6 wants to recognize the unsung heroes, those who have a big impact on our community. This could be in a unique or sometimes unseen way.

Each month, KWQC TV6 News will surprise one of those heroes and their story - with your help! Each hero will receive a gift of appreciation provided by Servpro.

People can send in their nominations by scrolling down or by going to this link. You will give the hero’s name, why they are a hero in your eyes, your name and contact.

A hero will then be chosen once a month and their story will be told on Quad Cities Today and on TV6 News at Five.

