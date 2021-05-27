Advertisement

Madigan’s ex-chief of staff indicted for lying to grand jury

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan((E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP File))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted for lying under oath to a federal grand jury investigating a bribery scheme involving Madigan and the state’s largest electic utility, ComEd.

In an indictment Wednesday, 66-year-old Timothy Mapes of Springfield is charged with making false declarations before a grand jury and attempted obstruction of justice. Mapes was one of Madigan’s closest allies, serving beside the Chicago Democrat as clerk of the House and executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois, which Madigan chaired.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
Bahena Rivera gives bombshell testimony at his own trial
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Marquette Park in Davenport Wednesday...
Davenport Police investigate reports of shots fired near Marquette Park
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Latest News

A First Alert Day will be in effect for two rounds of storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday 7 AM-12PM, 4 PM-10 PM 5.27.21 for strong to severe storms
And again this afternoon.
Few strong storms possible today
Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Marquette Park in Davenport Wednesday...
Davenport Police investigate reports of shots fired near Marquette Park
A First Alert Day will be in effect for two rounds of storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday 8 AM-NOON, 4 PM-10 PM 5.27.21 for strong to severe storms