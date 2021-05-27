More details released in fatal boating crash in LeClaire
(KWQC) - More details have been released in a deadly boating accident on the Mississippi River near LeClaire last August.
Two boats collided on the evening of August 16, killing two. They were driving a 19-foot Bayliner when they were hit by a 35-foot Triton boat.
According to the DNR investigation report, there were 13 people on the Triton boat at the time of the crash; four adults and nine minors. One of the minors was operating the boat at the time of the crash.
The owner of the Triton, 44-year-old James Thiel of Pleasant Valley, is described in the report as a passenger assisting the driver. He is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a watercraft.
He is scheduled for arraignment next month.
