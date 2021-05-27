More details released in fatal boating crash in LeClaire

(KWQC) - More details have been released in a deadly boating accident on the Mississippi River near LeClaire last August.

Two boats collided on the evening of August 16, killing two. They were driving a 19-foot Bayliner when they were hit by a 35-foot Triton boat.

A man has turned himself to officials following a fatal boat accident that happened in August. The victims, Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, were avid travelers and were engaged to be married next July. (File) (kwqc)

According to the DNR investigation report, there were 13 people on the Triton boat at the time of the crash; four adults and nine minors. One of the minors was operating the boat at the time of the crash.

The owner of the Triton, 44-year-old James Thiel of Pleasant Valley, is described in the report as a passenger assisting the driver. He is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a watercraft.

He is scheduled for arraignment next month.

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a watercraft among other charges in connection with an Aug. 16 fatal boat crash in LeClaire. (KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.