Muscatine Aquatic Center to open; masks encouraged for those not vaccinated

After more than a year, city officials in Muscatine announced they will be opening the gates to the city’s Aquatic Center in Weed Park.(city of muscatine)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - After more than a year, city officials in Muscatine announced they will be opening the gates to the city’s Aquatic Center in Weed Park.

The facility will open, weather permitting, for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29.

“We have been working hard in recent weeks to have the center ready for warm weather fun,” Program Supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department, Kelsie Stafford, said. “We have a great staff ready to provide a safe and memorable experience for area residents.”

The center will open daily until mid to late August from 12 - 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 - 8 p.m.

City officials say increased sanitizing of the facility will take place during the open swim intermission.

“Unvaccinated members of the public are encouraged to wear face coverings and/or social distance while gaining entry to the facility, in the locker room areas, and in concession stand lines until fully vaccinated,” officials said in a release.

