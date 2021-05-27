Officials say Fort Madison corrections officer punched by inmate

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - An incident at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison is under investigation following an assault on a corrections officer according to officials.

On Wednesday morning, officials say an inmate assaulted the officer while they were escorting another inmate when they were punched in the face.

Other officers were able to intervene and restrain the inmate.

The officer was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

