Real Conversations explores employment disparities in executive positions

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport has over 1,900 employees, however only 58 total people of color work in the city’s government. While the number is jarring, this is not the only example of disparity in employment in not only the Quad Cities, but other cities in the United States.

TV6′s Skubie Mageza spoke with former Davenport Alderman Patrick Peacock, CEO of Iman, Consulting LaDrina Wilson, and both Dr. Randal Pinkett and Dr. Jeffrey Robinson, co-authors of Black Faces in White Spaces on issues between race and employment in leadership positions.

The new episode will air Thursday, May 27th, at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains Mageza.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

