Registration open for River Action’s Ride and Seek 2021

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KWQC) - A father’s day tradition in the Quad Cities has evolved into something new due to the pandemic and this year it’s back.

River Action’s Ride and Seek, a riverfront scavenger hunt, returns this year instead of the father’s day Ride the River.

The month-long treasure hunt starts on June 1 and all proceeds will go towards maintaining the riverfront trails.

“We’re really lucky in the Quad Cities to have really expansive riverfront trails, we have 60 total miles on both sides of the river,” River Action Program Manager Noah Truesdale said. “Our event here is going to cover almost all those miles. From Sunset Park in Rock Island all the way up to Cordova in Illinois and from Credit Island in Davenport all the way up to Riverdale in Iowa.”

Registration is now open, it is $15 for adults and $5 for children.

