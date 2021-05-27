Advertisement

Strong storms roll in this morning

Turning breezy and much colder on Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A First Alert Day is in effect for strong thunderstorms, one round this morning between  8AM & noon and possibly a second round south of I-80 between 4PM-10PM.  A lot of what happens this afternoon will depend on what happens this morning.  Right now a large complex of storms is moving towards the area.  It appears this will maintain its strength and bring strong winds to the area (strongest south of I-80) by 9AM.  These storms look to be borderline severe with gusts up to 58 mph. Widespread rain is likely through midday before a lull in the activity early this afternoon.  Strong east winds will develop ushering in cooler air north of I-80.  Scattered showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon, with a few strong to severe storms possible south of I-80.  All types of severe weather are possible, but gusty winds will be the main threat.  Rain will continue off and on overnight and turn into scattered drizzle all day Friday.  This will lead to a day in the 50s for most areas.  We are still tracking dry conditions for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Storms.  High: 63º.  Wind: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 49°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW:  Rain.  High: 54º.

