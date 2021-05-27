Advertisement

Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
By Jeremy Roth
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Stargazers the world over were treated to a rare interstellar double feature this week as May’s flower super moon coincided with 2021′s first lunar eclipse.

The result was a large and vivid super blood moon.

The best views of the phenomenon were in the Pacific Rim and the western part of the Americas, but the eclipse was at least partially visible nearly everywhere in the world.

So, what makes a supermoon eclipse so special?

A super moon occurs when a full moon is at its closest orbital distance to the earth.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon’s orbit brings it into the earth’s shadow.

But it’s the rare combination of these phenomena that results in a vivid, although brief, ruby red lunar light show, starring the biggest moon of the year.

This eclipse also held historical significance.

It occurred nearly 60 years to the day from the moment President John F. Kennedy championed America to explore the moon.

“This nation should commit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” Kennedy told Congress.

NASA scientists say the anniversary brings their moon mission full circle.

“Its a wonderful way to mark not only the anniversary of the history, but also use it to look forward to the next era of lunar exploration that we are really on the doorstep of,” said NASA Project Specialist Noah Petro.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
Bahena Rivera gives bombshell testimony at his own trial
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
Police are investigating after a minor was shot Wednesday night in Davenport. Police were...
Police searching for suspect after minor is shot in Davenport
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Latest News

The travel industry expects a rebound now that Americans have received more vaccinations,...
Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices
Hometown Hero
TV6 wants to recognize the unsung heroes, those who have a big impact on our community. This...
Hometown Hero; saluting those who serve our community
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
An image of devastation from the Tulsa Race Massacre is shown on a drive-in screen from a...
Unearthing history: Tulsa massacre victims search resumes