Advertisement

Woman arrested in Quincy on reproduction of child porn charges

Police in Quincy on Thursday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Ashley D. Toohey on seven...
Police in Quincy on Thursday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Ashley D. Toohey on seven warrants out of Adams County for reproduction of child pornography involving children under 13 years of age and possession of child pornography.(kwqc, quincy police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quincy resident has been arrested and charged with child pornography.

Police in Quincy on Thursday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Ashley D. Toohey on seven warrants out of Adams County for the reproduction of child pornography involving children under 13 years of age and possession of child pornography.

An investigation began in September 2020 after Facebook flagged an account for possible child exploitive material. Police say multiple search warrants were executed on various social media and internet-related entities, and ultimately an arrest was issued for Toohey.

Toohey was taken to the Adams County Jail where her bond was set at $75,000.

According to Adams County public court records, Toohey was also currently on bond for two separate felonies cases, Possession of Meth and Forgery. She is scheduled for a Plea and Sentencing on those two felonies on 06/03/21.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
Bahena Rivera gives bombshell testimony at his own trial
Police are investigating after a minor was shot Wednesday night in Davenport. Police were...
Police searching for suspect after minor is shot in Davenport
Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Bahena Rivera, who explained he found two armed men...
DAY 6: Prosecutors cross-examine Bahena Rivera
REPLAY: Closing arguments made in Bahena Rivera trial
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Groundbreaking for new cement products production facility in Eldridge
Polarized lenses can reduce damaging UV light and cut on glare.
Sunglasses protect eyes from UV light
The LumberKings on Wednesday announced they are joining the Prospect League, which is a 16-tea...
Clinton Lumberkings versus Burlington Bees season-opener postponed
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
Real Conversations explores employment disparities in executive positions