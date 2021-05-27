Woman arrested in Quincy on reproduction of child porn charges

QUINCY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quincy resident has been arrested and charged with child pornography.

Police in Quincy on Thursday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Ashley D. Toohey on seven warrants out of Adams County for the reproduction of child pornography involving children under 13 years of age and possession of child pornography.

An investigation began in September 2020 after Facebook flagged an account for possible child exploitive material. Police say multiple search warrants were executed on various social media and internet-related entities, and ultimately an arrest was issued for Toohey.

Toohey was taken to the Adams County Jail where her bond was set at $75,000.

According to Adams County public court records, Toohey was also currently on bond for two separate felonies cases, Possession of Meth and Forgery. She is scheduled for a Plea and Sentencing on those two felonies on 06/03/21.

