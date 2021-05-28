Advertisement

Cool Sunshine to start our Holiday Weekend

Slight Rain Chances Possible For Memorial Day
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a frosty start for some northern counties, our Memorial Day holiday weekend is shaping up to be superb! Although temperatures will remain a bit below normal, we’ll continue to see sunny and mild conditions this afternoon, with highs in the mid 60′s to near 70 degrees. Look for a clear and cool night, followed by more warm sunshine for Sunday, with readings in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.There will be several dry hours on Memorial Day, with a slight chance for rain developing by afternoon.

TODAY: Areas of frost this morning. Sunny and mild. High: 67°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 46°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 72°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

