One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man shot and killed Friday afternoon in a Silvis neighborhood has been identified as 28-year-old Daniel Akoli of Silvis, according to Rock Island County Coroner Bryan Gustafson. He says the autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

In a news release, the Silvis Police Department says they responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of 11th Street around 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Akoli with a suspected gunshot wound. Officers then administered aid, and he was sent to Genesis-Illini Hospital where he later died.

One person is in custody, their identity has not been released at this time.

There are no threats to public safety, according to police. The investigation is ongoing with the Silvis Police Department and the Coroner’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

