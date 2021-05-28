Niabi Zoo welcomes first-ever rhino, Kito

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The first rhinoceros has made his arrival at the Niabi Zoo!

Zoo officials on Friday made the announcement that their first-ever rhino, Kito, a 2-year-old male Southern White, has arrived.

Kito is the first rhino species, of any kind, to be held at the zoo.

In December zoo officials kicked off a fundraising campaign to bring the rhino species to the zoo.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to share such an iconic mega vertebrate to the Quad Cities Community, and play a real role in their ongoing conservation efforts” Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson said. “This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros’ species will have been kept at Niabi, and we are beyond excited to be able to share these magnificent animals with our community. Keto (sic) is only the beginning. We hope to have a female join him here by early summer of 2022 with the goal of eventually producing offspring in the future.”

You can read more from their release below.

“This newest addition would not have been possible without the generous support of the many individuals that gave gifts, both large and small, to our campaign. As a special thank you to our supporters we are hosting a special donor appreciation event here at the zoo for everyone who contributed to our campaign on June 12th from 12pm to 3pm. Invitations are already in the mail, and we are looking forward to introducing Keto to his supporters. However, you don’t have to wait till June 12th to see Keto. His first day meeting our visitors will be today, May 28th!

The southern White rhino is an important conservation success story. In the early 1900s there were fewer than 50 Southern white rhinos left in existence. Today, thanks to intense conservation efforts both in zoos and in the wild, the population now sits at about 18,000. A stark contrast to their cousins, the Northern White and Western Black rhinos. These species both became extinct in 2018 and 2011 respectively.

Are you a Niabi Zoo member? To find out more about the great deals and special perks membership brings, please visit our website at www.niabizoo.com .”

correction: TV6 has corrected the spelling of the rhino, Kito. In a release, zoo officials spelled it with an 'e' until TV6 reached out asking for clarification.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.