Fallen soldiers honored at Davenport City Cemetery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Davenport American Legion post hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Davenport City Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

It included a rifle salute and a raising of the American and Iowan flags.

“The important thing is that we don’t forget the sacrifices that they made, whether they served overseas, whether they served in combat,” said Richard Lowe, Davenport Honor Guard Coordinator. “There’s guys that just went down and took the physical and they didn’t qualify, but at least they answered their country’s call and it’s important that we remember. That if we don’t continue to do that, we’re going to lose our freedom.”

After the ceremony, an American flag was placed on the headstone of each soldier. It’s estimated there are around 80 veterans buried in the cemetery.

In the past year, Davenport American Legion post participated almost 120 funerals in the Quad Cities area.

