Defense, prosecution react to Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts. It was moved to Scott County from Poweshiek County due to pretrial publicity.

“We feel great. This was the verdict we wanted, the verdict that the evidence demanded. It’s great for all parties that justice was served,” says Bart Klaver, Poweshiek County attorney.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than seven hours before arriving at their verdict.

Attorneys who represented Rivera say they’re disappointed with the verdict, but they appreciate the fact that the jury was willing to keep an open mind and took time to come to the decision. “We’re very pleased the jury took the time that they did to look at the evidence and deliberate in this case. It would be impossible to find a jury who hadn’t heard of this case,” says attorney Jennifer Frese.

All eyes were on Bahena Rivera as the court attendant read the verdict aloud. He nodded slightly in response to the guilty decision but showed no emotion. It’s been similar to his demeanor throughout his two-week trial.

Prosecutors say Rivera fatally stabbed Tibbetts while she was jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa, and then hid her body in a cornfield. Several weeks later he led investigators to her body.

The evidence spoke for itself in the case, say prosecutors. The defense for the most part agreed. Prosecutors tell us what really helped find Rivera guilty was the fact that there was a surveillance video that put Rivera with mollie Tibbets, Rivera’s confession at the Sheriff’s office, and Tibbetts DNA in his trunk.

On Wednesday, Rivera testified that it was two masked and armed men who killed Tibbetts, a claim which the jury rejected. While the defense says that was the story they’ve heard since 2018, prosecutors say it was hard to believe. “It was a little surprising to me what actually was said. Completely inconsistent with the version that had come prior. It had the details of the actual case weaved but again because it wasn’t the truth, there were pieces that didn’t match up with the investigation,” says Klaver.

The defense’s decision to put Rivera on the stand was a surprise to some, but attorney Chad Frese says it was an easy decision: “We had to get something up there and the jury had to hear directly from him, especially since they couldn’t hear directly from him since the video was in Spanish. We had real issues with that interview and how it was conducted, of course. But it wasn’t that difficult of a decision for us.”

Rivera was transported back to Poweshiek County from the Scott County Jail Friday afternoon where he has been staying during the trial.

He’ll be sentenced on July 15 in Montezuma, Iowa. First-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole. The defense stated that they plan to appeal that verdict.

