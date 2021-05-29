Advertisement

DNR reminding boaters to celebrate safely ahead of Memorial Day

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - Memorial Day weekend kicks off boating season for many in the Quad Cities. The Iowa DNR is reminding boaters to celebrate safely.

“We want to make sure they have all their safety equipment and we encourage individuals to wear life jackets at all times when they are in a boat, we also encourage new boaters to take our boater safety education course,” says Travis Graves, State Conservation Officer with the Iowa DNR.

The DNR says the coming weekend is also a big time for drinking, and hopes to discourage you from boating under the influence.

“A lot of people associate boating with drinking unfortunately. That’s one of the number one causes of boat collisions is alcohol and impairment.

According to the US Coast Guard, over four thousand boating accidents were reported in 2019, many of them due to boating while intoxicated.

“So we like to encourage operators to have nothing to drink instead of trying to determine whether or not they are over the actual limit or not,” Graves says.

Iowa and Illinois law require a life jacket on board for each passenger. According to the Coast Guard, 84 percent of drowning victims who died in a boating accident were not wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Police say 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported as a missing person after she was last seen...
Teen missing out of Davenport; person of interest needs identified
Officials with Wise Guys Pizza announced Friday they’ll be leaving their Davenport location on...
Wise Guys Pizza announces new partnership, relocating to Bettendorf
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Defense, prosecution react to Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Memorial Day Silvis
Memorial Day Silvis
Family remember three killed in Sterling fire one year later
Family honor three killed in Sterling house fire on first anniversary of incident
Family remember three killed in Sterling fire one year later
Family remembers three killed in Sterling fire one year later
AM sunshine, then PM clouds with highs in the 60's to low 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Mercer County Catholic community looks to adapt after church catches fire
Mercer County Catholic community looks to adapt after church catches fire