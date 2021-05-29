Iowa Healthiest State Initiative increasing access to healthy food, visits Freight House farmer’s market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The nonprofit, ‘Iowa Healthiest State Initiative’, recognized the Freight House Farmers’ Market as a participating location for a healthy food program at a press conference Saturday morning. The program, known as ‘Double Up Bucks,’ allows people using SNAP benefits to match purchases made with their EBT card on fresh produce. Amerigroup contributed one hundred thousand dollars to continue to expand access to food for low income Iowans.

“The Freight House joined the program in 2020 and since then customers have redeemed more than thirty five hundred thousand dollars in fruits and vegetables,” says Jamie Haberl, Executive Director at the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative.

The program also benefits local farmers.

“It really has impacted our local growers, the small farmers, bakers, and growers who especially during the pandemic, this really helped them with business and keep them afloat,” says Lorrie Beaman, Executive Director at the Freight House.

SNAP benefit customers can use Double Up Bucks on up to ten dollars worth of produce a day. 140 markets and grocery stores across Iowa are participating in the program so far.

