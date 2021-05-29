Advertisement

Lumberkings and Bees begin new era in new league

By Kevin Kohr
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Before Friday nights doubleheader against the Burlington Bees, the last time the Clinton Lumberkings were on the field they were playing for a Midwest League Championship. In the over 600 days since then, the Lumberkings and the Bees have dealt with a lost season due to COVID and then a lost affiliation with Major League Baseball.

Both teams kicked off a new season, starting a new era, in a new league against each other on Friday night at Nelson Corp Field. The former Class A Minor League franchises are now part of the Prospect League, a college wood bat league with teams throughout the midwest.

One difference between the new league and being a minor league affiliate, the clubs are allowed control of the rosters, meaning players from the local area will be suiting it up for their local clubs. Players from Dixon, Burlington, Clinton, Central De Witt, Pleasant Valley, Eastland, and Fulton are currently on the rosters between the two team.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Police say 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported as a missing person after she was last seen...
Teen missing out of Davenport; person of interest needs identified
Officials with Wise Guys Pizza announced Friday they’ll be leaving their Davenport location on...
Wise Guys Pizza announces new partnership, relocating to Bettendorf
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Defense, prosecution react to Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Trenton Wallace wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Year
Iowa baseball star Trenton Wallace wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Award
moline wins
Moline Splits double header with Rock Island (GM1 highlights)
moline wins
Moline Splits double header with Rock Island (GM1 highlights)
NelsonCorp Field
Lumberkings and Bees begin new era in new league