Lumberkings and Bees begin new era in new league

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Before Friday nights doubleheader against the Burlington Bees, the last time the Clinton Lumberkings were on the field they were playing for a Midwest League Championship. In the over 600 days since then, the Lumberkings and the Bees have dealt with a lost season due to COVID and then a lost affiliation with Major League Baseball.

Both teams kicked off a new season, starting a new era, in a new league against each other on Friday night at Nelson Corp Field. The former Class A Minor League franchises are now part of the Prospect League, a college wood bat league with teams throughout the midwest.

One difference between the new league and being a minor league affiliate, the clubs are allowed control of the rosters, meaning players from the local area will be suiting it up for their local clubs. Players from Dixon, Burlington, Clinton, Central De Witt, Pleasant Valley, Eastland, and Fulton are currently on the rosters between the two team.

