Why is hearing loss so common in diabetics?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on TV6′s Midday Medical to talk about the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss. Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Folks with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience hearing loss, as well. High blood glucose levels cause damage to the small blood vessels in the inner ear. Watch the segment to learn more.

Parker talks about how treating hearing loss is very important to a any person’s overall health and wellbeing---especially those diagnosed with diabetes. It’s best to contact a trusted provider like Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers for FREE SCREENINGS to stay on top of any issues early on.

