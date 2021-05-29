Advertisement

Why is hearing loss so common in diabetics?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on TV6′s Midday Medical to talk about the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss. Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Folks with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience hearing loss, as well. High blood glucose levels cause damage to the small blood vessels in the inner ear. Watch the segment to learn more.

Parker talks about how treating hearing loss is very important to a any person’s overall health and wellbeing---especially those diagnosed with diabetes. It’s best to contact a trusted provider like Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers for FREE SCREENINGS to stay on top of any issues early on.

Concept Quad-Cities | Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Police say 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported as a missing person after she was last seen...
Teen missing out of Davenport; person of interest needs identified
Officials with Wise Guys Pizza announced Friday they’ll be leaving their Davenport location on...
Wise Guys Pizza announces new partnership, relocating to Bettendorf
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Defense, prosecution react to Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Midday Medical Diabetes & Hearing Loss
Midday Medical: Why is hearing loss common in diabetics?
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Polarized lenses can reduce damaging UV light and cut on glare.
Sunglasses protect eyes from UV light
Lead poisoning is a serious concern for young children.
Sen. Durbin co-sponsors bill to combat lead poisoning in children living in federally-assisted housing