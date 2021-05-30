Advertisement

Cool Sunshine to start our Holiday Weekend

Slight Rain Chances Possible For Memorial Day
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Overnight winds will be easterly and then turning southerly, so that will allow us to ease our concerns with frost tonight. Lows will be nearing the low 40s with a few upper 30s. Highs today were in the 60s, and tomorrow’s highs will be near 70. There will be an increase in clouds through Sunday afternoon. Late Monday morning rain enters southern counties and will be present to the south of I-80 through the afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to normal by the middle of the work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 40°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Comfortable. High: 71°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 51°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

