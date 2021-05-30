Advertisement

House allows college athletes to sign endorsements

Those the NCAA lost a lawsuit over student athlete compensation, the ruling didn't go as far as the plaintiffs wanted.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation to allow college athletes to make money on product endorsements. The House on Saturday voted 95-18 to give student athletes the right to hire agents and market their names and images, for decades the singular domain of the NCAA and universities with big-time sports programs. The proposal is sponsored by Rep. Kambium Buckner, a Chicago Democrat and former University of Illinois football player. If approved, it would take effect July 1, the same day a similar plan already approved in California becomes effective. Nearly two dozen other states have adopted similar laws to take effect later, or are considering them.

