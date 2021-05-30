Advertisement

Illinois House votes to ban police lies to young suspects

An interrogation room / Source: KFDA
An interrogation room / Source: KFDA
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Springfield, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House has approved a bill that could ban police from lying to youth during interrogations - a practice that adds significantly to the risk of false confessions and wrongful convictions.

The bill passed Saturday would still require the final approval of the state Senate and the governor to become law. Though few Americans realize it, police regularly deceive suspects during questioning to try to secure confessions, from saying DNA placed them at the scene of a crime to claiming eyewitnesses identified them as being the perpetrator.

Interrogation experts say minors are especially vulnerable to such tactics and have been found to be two to three times more likely to confess to crimes they didn’t commit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Police say 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported as a missing person after she was last seen...
Teen missing out of Davenport; person of interest needs identified
Officials with Wise Guys Pizza announced Friday they’ll be leaving their Davenport location on...
Wise Guys Pizza announces new partnership, relocating to Bettendorf
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Defense, prosecution react to Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Memorial Day Silvis
Memorial Day Silvis
Family remember three killed in Sterling fire one year later
Family honor three killed in Sterling house fire on first anniversary of incident
Family remember three killed in Sterling fire one year later
Family remembers three killed in Sterling fire one year later
Those the NCAA lost a lawsuit over student athlete compensation, the ruling didn't go as far as...
House allows college athletes to sign endorsements