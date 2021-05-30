Mercer County Catholic community looks to adapt after church catches fire

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Catholic community in Mercer County is looking to adapt after St. John’s in Viola burned Thursday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old has been charged with arson in connection to the fire.

“I’m sad, it’s a tragedy all the way around,” Rev. John Thieryoung said, “We’ll see what the story is as far as the amount of damage, what can be rebuilt, what decisions are going to be remade.”

Thieryoung moved to Mercer County 19 years ago and said the burnt church comes at an unfortunate time.

“What strikes most is the fact that it’s Memorial Day weekend, we get a lot coming back to visit the parish, the cemetery, and the services that we have this weekend so it really hurts the past and present and people coming back and realizing that the church is lost,” he said, “People, of course, have been raised here, receive all the sacraments here, it’s another home for them, their spiritual homes so that particularly is gut-wrenching.”

The reverend is also concerned for the boy charged with arson.

“We pray for him and we pray for his family too because it’s quite a burden,” Thieryoung said, “Hopefully he gets his life back in the right direction.”

For the time being, St. John’s services will be held at St. Anthony’s in Matherville as the church figures out what to do with the burnt building.

“Nobody knows what to do,” Thieryoung said, “We’ll see what the story is as far as the amount of damage, what can be rebuilt, what decisions are going to be made.”

“Thank God nobody got hurt and the biggest person hurt is this twelve-year-old boy and his family,” Thieryoung said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.