18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island

(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner has identified 18-year-old Kielan Sims as the man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Rock Island.

Rock Island Police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street around 12:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officials say Sims was transported to Unity Point Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The homicide investigation is being led by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week, says Rock Island County Coroner Bryan Gustafson.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

