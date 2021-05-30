Rock Island Arsenal hosts upcoming Blue Grass Drive-in event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday, June 11, the Rock Island Arsenal will host an event with the Blue Grass Drive-in Theater in honor of the army’s birthday.

The theater invites soldiers, veterans, and their families for a double feature.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. with the showtime at 9 p.m, according to the Arsenal. They also stated that an 18-hole Mini Putt Course, swing set, and bounce houses will be available and will be included in the complimentary admission.

Because space is limited, a pre-registration form must be filled out. Click here for the form.

