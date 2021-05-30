Advertisement

Rock Island Arsenal hosts upcoming Blue Grass Drive-in event

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday, June 11, the Rock Island Arsenal will host an event with the Blue Grass Drive-in Theater in honor of the army’s birthday.

The theater invites soldiers, veterans, and their families for a double feature.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. with the showtime at 9 p.m, according to the Arsenal. They also stated that an 18-hole Mini Putt Course, swing set, and bounce houses will be available and will be included in the complimentary admission.

Because space is limited, a pre-registration form must be filled out. Click here for the form.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Police say 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported as a missing person after she was last seen...
Teen missing out of Davenport; person of interest needs identified
Officials with Wise Guys Pizza announced Friday they’ll be leaving their Davenport location on...
Wise Guys Pizza announces new partnership, relocating to Bettendorf
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Defense, prosecution react to Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Memorial Day Silvis
Memorial Day Silvis
Family remember three killed in Sterling fire one year later
Family honor three killed in Sterling house fire on first anniversary of incident
Family remember three killed in Sterling fire one year later
Family remembers three killed in Sterling fire one year later
AM sunshine, then PM clouds with highs in the 60's to low 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast