Advertisement

Sunshine & Clouds For Your Sunday

Slight Rain Chances Still Possible For Memorial Day
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Get ready for another pleasant day ahead. Not quite as much sunshine (we’ll see an increase in cloudiness), but temperatures will be a bit warmer. Look for highs in the middle 60′s to low 70′s. Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, along with a slight chance for rain by afternoon. Readings should range from the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with a slight chance for showers by Wednesday. Expect a gradual warming trend through Thursday with highs in the 70′s, with 80′s by Friday.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness by afternoon. High: 71°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 52°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and mild. A slight chance for afternoon showers. High: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Police say 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported as a missing person after she was last seen...
Teen missing out of Davenport; person of interest needs identified
Officials with Wise Guys Pizza announced Friday they’ll be leaving their Davenport location on...
Wise Guys Pizza announces new partnership, relocating to Bettendorf
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Defense, prosecution react to Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Showers Monday
Cloudy skies overnight
Showers Monday
Cloudy, warmer tonight
AM sunshine, then PM clouds with highs in the 60's to low 70's.
Increasing Clouds For Your Sunday Afternoon
AM sunshine, then PM clouds with highs in the 60's to low 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast