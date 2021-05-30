Sunshine & Clouds For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Get ready for another pleasant day ahead. Not quite as much sunshine (we’ll see an increase in cloudiness), but temperatures will be a bit warmer. Look for highs in the middle 60′s to low 70′s. Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, along with a slight chance for rain by afternoon. Readings should range from the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with a slight chance for showers by Wednesday. Expect a gradual warming trend through Thursday with highs in the 70′s, with 80′s by Friday.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness by afternoon. High: 71°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 52°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and mild. A slight chance for afternoon showers. High: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.